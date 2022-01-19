Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Apple stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.57. 3,615,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,524,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

