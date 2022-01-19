Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,245,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 778.1 days.
SNYYF stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
