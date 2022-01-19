SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

