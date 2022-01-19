Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.39

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.39 and last traded at C$27.39, with a volume of 356786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

The company has a market cap of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

