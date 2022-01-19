Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $44,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

