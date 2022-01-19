Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.82 ($8.88).

Shares of SHA traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.40 ($8.40). The stock had a trading volume of 481,791 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.46 and its 200 day moving average is €7.23. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

