Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.60

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 1747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

