Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

