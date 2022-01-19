Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.45. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,689,079 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.