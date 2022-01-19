Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.02 and last traded at 2.02, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNIRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

