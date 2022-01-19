Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.76

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.76 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.78). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.78), with a volume of 73,721 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Serabi Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.76. The company has a market capitalization of £42.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of Serabi Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($45,845.27).

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

