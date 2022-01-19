SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 29,240 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 481,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 41.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

