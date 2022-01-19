SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $371,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

