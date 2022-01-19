SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telos by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telos by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

TLS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $881.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.