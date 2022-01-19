SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,532 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

