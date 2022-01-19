Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 545 ($7.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.14) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.68).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 646 ($8.81) on Monday. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 508.50 ($6.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($9.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 621.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 614.72.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

