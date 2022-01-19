Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

