SHIELD (XSH) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $129,081.18 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.53 or 0.07438267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00330720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00883536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00074079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00483133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00261139 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

