Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SENX opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £19.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($9,332.79).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

