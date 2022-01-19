Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rises By 29.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ADAP opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 over the last ninety days. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

