Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Increases By 22.7%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

