Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Declines By 34.0%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATHX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

