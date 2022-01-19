Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Drops By 36.9%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avalon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 5,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

