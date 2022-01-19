Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 47.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

