Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Expands By 47.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile
