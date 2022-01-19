Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Decreases By 35.6%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,618 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 586,004 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Bright Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

