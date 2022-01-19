Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Rises By 20.0%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of CCOZY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. China Coal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.