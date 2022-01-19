Short Interest in China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Rises By 20.0%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of CCOZY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. China Coal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
