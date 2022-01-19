Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Decreases By 34.7%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of COMSovereign stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,576. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMSovereign will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

