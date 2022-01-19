Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 22.7%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Core One Labs stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.
About Core One Labs
