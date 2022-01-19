Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 22.7%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

