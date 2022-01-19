Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rises By 54.5%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

