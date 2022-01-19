Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Expands By 33.3%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.