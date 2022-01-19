Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 38.4%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dogness (International) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Dogness (International) worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOGZ stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 12,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,225. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

