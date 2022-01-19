Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Increases By 33.3%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

