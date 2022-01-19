Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Increases By 33.3%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

