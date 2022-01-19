Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Decreases By 30.2%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DGNU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

