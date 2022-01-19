Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Decreases By 36.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. 14,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

