Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Decreases By 33.6%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 307,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

