Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Increases By 44.7%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. 8,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

