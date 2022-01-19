Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Grows By 29.4%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 13,962,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $39,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $686,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 145.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91,086 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

