Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Decreases By 27.7%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

