Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Drops By 39.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

