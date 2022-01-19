Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Expands By 21.3%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,816,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,497,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLCNF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

