Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Decreases By 28.9%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 362.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

Shares of GMO Internet stock remained flat at $$23.52 during trading on Wednesday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. GMO Internet has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.