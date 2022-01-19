Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 39.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

