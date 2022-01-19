Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Declines By 23.4%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 623,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $$78.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.