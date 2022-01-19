Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Drops By 28.4%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

LYTS has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

