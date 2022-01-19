Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Decreases By 26.1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,031,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MRMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 527,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MariMed had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MariMed will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

