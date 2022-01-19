Short Interest in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Drops By 27.9%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PGRW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Progress Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

