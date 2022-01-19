Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Decreases By 25.7%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

