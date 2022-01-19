Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Decreases By 23.6%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:RKTA remained flat at $$9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKTA. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

