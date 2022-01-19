Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases By 47.0%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 823,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ASAI stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. Research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

