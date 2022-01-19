Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Declines By 29.0%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHQAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

SHQAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.